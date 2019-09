In the decade since Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered, Jenner has gone from a shy big sister to a bona fide star in her own right. Just this fall, she's appeared on not one, but five Vogue covers . She's one of the top 10 most followed celebrities on Instagram. And business isn't slowing down anytime soon — she's currently prepping for the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show next month.