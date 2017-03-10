As of November 3, Kendall Jenner will officially be able to drink. (Raise your hand if you feel old.) To help toast her into her 21st year, we're taking a look at Jenner's best beauty moments from her career, which, we should note, began when many of us were just entering middle school.
In the decade since Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered, Jenner has gone from a shy big sister to a bona fide star in her own right. Just this fall, she's appeared on not one, but five Vogue covers. She's one of the top 10 most followed celebrities on Instagram. And business isn't slowing down anytime soon — she's currently prepping for the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show next month.
And yet, despite being in the Kardashian world, Jenner has never quite been of the Kardashian world. She told Vogue, "I’ve always been super-different from all my sisters, especially my Kardashian sisters. They’ve always been into the glam thing and dressing up every day and being in the thick of it."
Instead, Jenner tends to stick to classic looks that complement her features. If there's a wild beauty moment, such as those iconic bleached eyebrows or sleek pixie, it's usually in the name of fashion. And if you're looking for an awkward phase, move right along, my friends.
Ahead, check out Jenner's 21 best beauty moments.