Even Marc Jacobs has taken notice of Jenner's modeling skills, casting her in his fall/winter 2016 show. For his show, Jenner donned a very dramatic all-black look, but there was one aspect of it that she hated: having to bleach her eyebrows.On her website , Jenner said that the worst part of being a runway model is "when designers want me to mess with my eyebrows."Anybody who has bleached their hair knows that there's a slim chance that it may literally fall out of their scalp. Apparently, the same horror applies to eyebrows."It always freaks me out, because every time they do it, I lose them," she said. "They literally fall OUT! It's bad — I really hate getting a bleach."