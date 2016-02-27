Kendall Jenner has been finding her métier as a runway model. The 20-year-old has strutted in a number of impressive shows, including Versace, Michael Kors, Diane von Furstenberg, and Chanel.
On her website, Jenner said that the worst part of being a runway model is "when designers want me to mess with my eyebrows."
Anybody who has bleached their hair knows that there's a slim chance that it may literally fall out of their scalp. Apparently, the same horror applies to eyebrows.
"It always freaks me out, because every time they do it, I lose them," she said. "They literally fall OUT! It's bad — I really hate getting a bleach."
She's used to this sacrifice, though. Jenner walked in Marc Jacobs' 2014 show with bleached brows. She also strutted in Givenchy's 2014 Paris Fashion Week show with barely there brows.
So, the real question is, are the full eyebrows Jenner's sporting in other fashion shows real? She walked in Versace's show with noticeably darker and fuller brows. Either way, the pains of modelling seem pretty great.
So, the real question is, are the full eyebrows Jenner's sporting in other fashion shows real? She walked in Versace's show with noticeably darker and fuller brows. Either way, the pains of modelling seem pretty great.
Advertisement