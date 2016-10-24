"When something with a low pH is applied to the skin — in this case, it's lemon juice — it can dissolve and digest surface dead cells, which prevents oil and bacteria from getting trapped under the pores," she says. However, those with sensitive skin should be wary — lemon juice can be irritating. If you feel a burning sensation, immediately stop use, since it could be drying out your skin.



"A good rule of thumb, especially with DIY masks, is to perform a patch test for compatibility prior to using on the whole face," she says. "Apply to a small area like the temple, leave on for 30 minutes, and rinse off. Wait 24 hours to see if any reaction occurred. If not, you’re good to go."



