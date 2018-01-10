Kendall Jenner has been very open about her acne struggles. And the model has even shared a two-ingredient facial mask on her website that's meant to fight zits — using only kitchen-cabinet ingredients.
The treatment includes egg whites and lemon, which — according to the video — work to tighten the pores and balance your skin's natural pH levels, respectively. Plus, when combined, they can prevent breakouts (although they can't clear existing blemishes).
So does it work? According to Renée Rouleau, a skin-care expert and aesthetician, the mask can shrink pores — at least temporarily — and help rid your skin of acne-causing agents.
Advertisement
"When something with a low pH is applied to the skin — in this case, it's lemon juice — it can dissolve and digest surface dead cells, which prevents oil and bacteria from getting trapped under the pores," she says. However, those with sensitive skin should be wary — lemon juice can be irritating. If you feel a burning sensation, immediately stop use, since it could be drying out your skin.
"A good rule of thumb, especially with DIY masks, is to perform a patch test for compatibility prior to using on the whole face," she says. "Apply to a small area like the temple, leave on for 30 minutes, and rinse off. Wait 24 hours to see if any reaction occurred. If not, you’re good to go."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement