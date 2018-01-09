Kendall Jenner Had The Best Response To Someone Calling Out Her Acne

Before mocking Kendall Jenner on her skin at the Golden Globes why not actually think about how having acne would make you feel. I have days where I won't even leave the house unless I have to, for her to attend an event like that is inspiring to me, it shouldn't be laughed at ?— Bethanie Houghton (@bhoughtonxx) January 8, 2018
im not the biggest fan of kendall jenner but seriously? you’re really out here talking shit about her skin? you’re out here making fun of something that is a completely normal thing for everyone to go through? grow up. acne or not, she’s gorgeous.— trista (@signofmyhes) January 8, 2018
Regardless of Kendall Jenner’s acne she is still one of the most beautiful girls ever. Some people are so insensitive to make degrading comments about a persons skin condition. Like it’s something people with acne have any CONTROL over. Acne shaming needs to stop.— MAIA (@missmboric) January 8, 2018
Look I’m not a fan of Kendall Jenner st all she’s a headass and that’s facts but don’t make fun of her acne ???? She’s a human who has feelings and has struggled with her skin don’t assume cause she is famous she is expected to have perfect skin!!! We all get pimples idiots— monique (@hesweetangell) January 8, 2018