The Important Beauty Detail You Might Have Missed At The Golden Globes

Like Seth Meyers said, there was a lot to talk about last night at the 2018 Golden Globes. But before the awards show even started, all eyes were on the gowns — and thankfully, not in the "Who are you wearing?" way. Instead, stars dressed in head-to-toe black to celebrate the rollout of the Time's Up initiative, with some men wearing the movement's pin as well. And yet, there was one symbolic trend sweeping the red carpet that was so subtle, you might not have noticed unless it was holding up a golden statue.
For some A-listers in attendance, the message against sexual assault didn't stop at the floor-length gowns, special guests, or important callouts. To shed even more light on #MeToo, these stars also painted their fingertips with black nail polish to stand in solidarity for all the whistleblowers who have ever come forward — proving that polish might be a small detail, but its significance is just as powerful.
Click ahead to check out exactly why it shouldn't be overlooked.