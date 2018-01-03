"I want to address the recent allegations made against me. I unequivocally deny these charges and will vigorously defend myself," Weber writes. "I have spent my career capturing the human spirit through photographs and am confident that, in due time, the truth will prevail. I am grateful for the outpouring of support I have received." Since filing the lawsuits, no other models have come forth with similar allegations of misconduct. But this is Weber's first public acknowledgement of the situation.