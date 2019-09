Edie Campbell Pens Letter To The Fashion Industry About Sexual Assault

After decades of unreported misconduct, more and more industry insiders are speaking up about the abuses of power in fashion. Leading the charge, are the models which the industry has taken advantage of for so long. After model-activist Cameron Russell started posting anonymous stories from those in the industry who had experienced abuse on her Instagram page , several others have joined her in their pledge to put an end to unethical practices across the industry. Edie Campbell is the latest to lend her voice to the cause, but wanting to go bigger than her 108,000 Instagram followers, she instead penned an open letter published by WWD