This Is How To Master The Art Of The Professional Clapback

What is your favorite phrase to use in a professional clap back?— Millionaire la flare (@DeeRene_) August 21, 2017
Mine is "per my last email..."
I'm also a fan of laying out all the facts of where they have me confused.— Millionaire la flare (@DeeRene_) August 22, 2017
And ending with "please advise" pic.twitter.com/PSgPwtVrgj
Attaching emails to emails ?your coworker was typing furiously a few minutes ago now it's— Millionaire la flare (@DeeRene_) August 22, 2017
"I must have missed this!"
Shut up, Jan.
Annnnd "this is outside my scope of work."— Millionaire la flare (@DeeRene_) August 22, 2017
I'm not doing your job. My job. And everybody's job. Nope. Lol
2. Body: Per our conversation on (DATE) at (Time)... Furthermore...(because you always have a minimum of 3 receipts at this stage)— Ro,Ph.D. (@PhDiva3) August 22, 2017
You gotta put (attached) after email. Yes, I'm petty enough to attach an email to an email.— Fed Up (@shirleybiscuits) August 22, 2017
"In the spirit of striving for excellence.."— Keith Harris (@KeithHarrisPR) August 22, 2017
Lists all the stuff you shouldn't be doing
"For future reference..." and "As previously stated..." pic.twitter.com/x2m909wZ7V— Camille Smith (@camichicago) August 22, 2017
1/ Ohhhhh I have such a story for this. So I had an advisor at school who never did her job. One day she requested an urgent meeting with me— Chloe ?️? (@chlo_writes) August 22, 2017
If I'm feeling Big Petty I'll hit them with... I'm not sure where your confusion comes from, but allow me to clarify.. pic.twitter.com/pnfa10ee19— Time Reclaimer (@Kreskarismatik) August 22, 2017
My scale:— Charles (@charleswrites) August 22, 2017
"Kind regards" = default
"Regards" = I'm pissed off & want you to know
"Warm regards" = I will end you & you won't know it was me
4. Please advise. (ALWAYS CLOSE WITH THIS) It's basically the Cardi B line "she said she gon do what to who? Let's find out and see"— Ro,Ph.D. (@PhDiva3) August 22, 2017