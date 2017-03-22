The Truth Behind Naomi Campbell's Complicated Legacy

If you think that Campbell’s career is solely the result of the right person thinking she was pretty, you are mistaken. One way or another, Campbell was going to be an entertainer. Her mother was a dancer who toured Europe while Campbell herself studied at various performing arts schools. She was in a Bob Marley music video at the age of 7. At 12, she was tap dancing in another. So, even if the head of a modeling agency didn’t think 15-year-old Campbell was pretty, it’s likely that she would still found her own way into the entertainment industry. Although, she clearly had knack for fashion. For nearly a decade, Campbell worked almost exclusively as a runway and print model, honing her craft and earning herself a spot as one of the first-ever supermodels. One thing you can’t deny is her work ethic.