Naomi Campbell has spoken encouragingly about the state of diversity in the fashion, saying the industry is "getting better" at booking models regardless of their skin color.
The supermodel has long been a trailblazer for women of color in fashion. Campbell was the first Black model to appear on the cover of Vogue Paris in 1988 and the first Black model to grace the cover of American Vogue's hallowed September issue the following year.
With more than 30 years in the industry, Campbell has consistently spoken out, encouraging designers and brands to cast as inclusively as possible. Though The Fashion Spot reported in February that the fall 2016 season was fashion's "most diverse...in recent history," the statistics still showed a substantial imbalance: Out of 120 shows, just 31.9% of models cast were non-white.
"I’m very optimistic about diversity, because I know I’m never going to shut up about it until the girls get better," Campbell told The New York Times on Wednesday night. "It’s getting better, I think. I think this is going to be a good season. It’s just a feeling. There’s no count yet. But I feel it’s going to be a good season. I think things have to evolve and I think that it’s different things for different folks."
Campbell also emphasized the importance of honing your craft, an approach that has helped her carve out a formidable place in the industry. "At the end of the day, it’s good to have the foundation of knowing how to be a model," she told the New York Times. "We’re hoping diversity will give the model a chance, no matter what. But that comes once she’s booked."
