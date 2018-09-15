Skip navigation!
Lily Allen Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted By Music Executive
Nick Levine
Sep 15, 2018
TV Shows
Sarah Jessica Parker Knows
Sex And The City
Has A Diversity Problem
Nick Levine
Sep 8, 2018
Fashion
Should Fur Be Banned Outright? The UK Is Considering It
Nick Levine
Jul 23, 2018
Beauty
The Truth About How Ethical Your Beauty Products
Really
Are
As beauty consumers have become more conscious of what actually goes into their products, brands have responded by offering a greater range of "clean,"
by
Nick Levine
Food & Drinks
Is "Päntsdrunk" The Easier & Less Smug Hygge?
There's no denying the Danish concept of hygge had a moment. We didn't just try to create conscious coziness at home with loads of candles and cashmere
by
Nick Levine
Music
Ed Sheeran Speaks Out After His Song Is Used By Anti-Abortion Cam...
This week, the people of Ireland will take part in a historic vote. A referendum to repeal the constitution’s eighth amendment, and legalize abortion up
by
Nick Levine
Movies
Why Emilia Clarke Is Over Calling Female Characters Strong
Emilia Clarke isn't just the brilliant actress who plays pivotal Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen. She's also a proud feminist who says she
by
Nick Levine
Pop Culture
Just Like Princess Kate, Meghan Markle Does Not Vow To Obey Her H...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their wedding vows ahead of today's ceremony. As you'd expect from a longtime feminist like Markle, the future
by
Nick Levine
Pop Culture
Meghan Markle Becomes The First Woman Ever To Have This Title
After today's wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This morning, Queen Elizabeth has made
by
Nick Levine
Fashion
25 Women Shot Their Own 'Real' Swimwear Campaign
It's difficult not to feel disheartened by the average swim ad. So many campaigns feature overly sexualized imagery that seems designed to pander to the
by
Nick Levine
Fashion
Twitter Praises ASOS For Plus-Size Bikini Model
ASOS is being widely praised on Twitter for using a plus-size model to show off its latest swimwear. The online fashion retailer has launched a video
by
Nick Levine
Pop Culture
These
Dawson's Creek
Stars Were "Hurt" After Being ...
Dawson's Creek fans rejoiced earlier this week when the cast reunited to mark the show's 20th anniversary. Entertainment Weekly gathered James Van Der
by
Nick Levine
Tech
What You Need To Know About Vero, The Latest Hot Social Network
If you've been on Twitter or Facebook in recent days, you've probably seen someone, very possibly an influencer, talking about a social media app called
by
Nick Levine
Entertainment News
Time's Up: Female Stars In The UK To Embrace The Movement At...
Ahead of the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, February 18, many of the UK's leading female stars have come together in a show of solidarity with the Time's Up
by
Nick Levine
TV Shows
If
Queer Eye
Is Making You Cry Like A Baby, You're ...
Full disclosure: I wasn't too bothered about watching Netflix's Queer Eye revival when it launched earlier this month. The original show was fondly
by
Nick Levine
royal wedding
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Modernizing The Royal Wedding Day
The royal wedding is definitely among 2018's most anticipated events, and gradually details about how the big day will go are seeping out. We already
by
Nick Levine
Relationships
Why You Have Even More In Common With Your Friends Than You Think
If you've ever been told that you and your best friend are "honestly just so alike" or "could almost be sisters," it may not have been an exaggeration.
by
Nick Levine
TV Shows
People On Twitter Are Pitching
Black Mirror
Episode Idea...
Black Mirror is a show that doesn't just entertain, it also makes us think. A good episode can stay in your head for days, making you wonder just how
by
Nick Levine
Body
This Is The Youngest Person On The Queen's New Year's H...
Lucia Mee, an 18-year-old from Ballycastle in Northern Ireland, is the youngest person on the Queen's New Years Honors list. Mee, who has undergone
by
Nick Levine
TV Shows
The #WokeCharlotte Meme Is Rewriting
Sex and the City
&#x...
If you've re-watched Sex and the City recently, you'll know the iconic HBO show remains clever, influential and very funny. But it's also, in places,
by
Nick Levine
Spirit
This Boquet Of Flowers Went Viral For A Heartbreaking Reason
Bailey Sellers, a young woman from Knoxville, TN, shared pictures of a beautiful bouquet of flowers and heartfelt note that her father wrote for her 21st
by
Nick Levine
Home
Why Amazon Is Being Accused Of Ruining The Holidays
There's no denying that Amazon has revolutionized the way we do our holiday shopping. If you can't face the mall in the run-up to the 25th of December,
by
Nick Levine
Beauty
Kate Moss Has The Easiest At-Home Beauty Trick
If anyone knows a few tricks to help you look your best, it's Kate Moss. After all, the world-renowned supermodel, contributing editor to British Vogue,
by
Nick Levine
Pop Culture
Seeing Princess Margaret's Morning Routine Makes Us Long To ...
How much do you get done in a typical morning? Probably quite a lot, especially if you're trying to fit in a gym class before work, or have a deadline or
by
Nick Levine
Entertainment News
British Actress Lysette Anthony Accuses Harvey Weinstein Of Rape
British actress Lysette Anthony told police she was raped by Harvey Weinstein at her London home in the late '80s. Anthony, who plays Marnie Nightingale
by
Nick Levine
World News
Police Say Natural London History Museum Crash Wasn't Terror...
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates. Update: 1.35 p.m. ET: Police have said this afternoon's car collision outside the Natural History
by
Nick Levine
World News
Arrest Made In Connection With London Tube Bombing
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the London Underground train explosion, police said. According to The Guardian, the man was
by
Nick Levine
Fashion
Backlash Grows Over Retailer's Decision To Sell Gender Neutr...
Update: After removing gender qualifiers from their children's clothing sections, UK retailer John Lewis is facing some backlash. From customers on
by
Nick Levine
Entertainment
Brooklyn Beckham Is Off To College & His Mom Victoria Posted The ...
Once upon a time, Victoria Beckham had a reputation — very unfairly — for being a little aloof. Brilliantly, she sent up this reductive tabloid image
by
Nick Levine
Pop Culture
Adele Hosted A Trip To The Movies For Children Who Survivored The...
Adele has gone out of her way to offer support to the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire. In the wake of the June tragedy that claimed the lives of at
by
Nick Levine
