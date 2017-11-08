If anyone knows a few tricks to help you look your best, it's Kate Moss. After all, the world-renowned supermodel, contributing editor to British Vogue, and founder of the Kate Moss Agency has nearly 30 years' experience of photo shoots, catwalks, and attending high-profile fashion events. In a new interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Moss shared her biggest beauty tip – and it's something that's very easy to try at home, by yourself.
"The ice plunge is the best trick," Moss told the publication. "Fill a sink with ice cubes, cold water, and slices of cucumber and hold your face in for as long as you can. It instantly reduces puffiness and tightens up your skin."
Moss also revealed that she adopts a "less-is-more" approach to her everyday beauty look, saying: "I spend so much time wearing a lot of makeup at work, so I tend to keep it simple when I’m not. Even though I’m low-maintenance, I do still like a facial and massage when I can."
Oh, and even though she apparently has a secret Instagram account, don't expect to see Moss embracing social media any time soon. "The whole modeling scene is completely different to when I first started out. Everything now is so instant with digital photography and there’s no mystique. I don’t have any personal accounts on social media, I'm just not into posting about personal stuff online."
