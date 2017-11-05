If anyone knows a few tricks to help you look your best, it's surely Kate Moss. After all, the supermodel, contributing editor to British Vogue, and founder of the Kate Moss Agency has nearly 30 years' experience of photo shoots, catwalks, and attending high-profile fashion events.
In a new interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Moss shares her biggest beauty trick – and it's something that's very easy to try at home, by yourself.
"The ice plunge is the best trick," Moss tells the newspaper. "Fill a sink with ice cubes, cold water and slices of cucumber and hold your face in for as long as you can. It instantly reduces puffiness and tightens up your skin."
Advertisement
Moss also reveals that she adopts a "less-is-more" approach to her everyday beauty look, saying: "I spend so much time wearing a lot of make-up at work, so I tend to keep it simple when I’m not. Even though I’m low-maintenance, I do still like a facial and massage when I can."
Oh, and even though she apparently has a secret Instagram account, we shouldn't expect to see Moss embracing social media any time soon. "The whole modelling scene is completely different to when I first started out," she tells The Sunday Telegraph. "Everything now is so instant with digital photography and there’s no mystique. I don’t have any personal accounts on social media, I'm just not into posting about personal stuff online."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement