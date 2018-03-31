ASOS is being widely praised on Twitter for using a plus-size model to show off its latest swimwear. The online fashion retailer has launched a video showing London model Vivian Eyo-Ephraim donning a yellow ASOS Curve bikini.
"I've never, ever seen an ad like this before. I’ve never worn a bikini before because of my body type. This makes me think about trying it. Pretty cool," one person tweeted after seeing the video. Another person tweeted, "I think this is the first time I have ever looked at a bikini model and thought 'maybe I could wear one too.'"
Advertisement
The video is a brilliant example of the fashion industry listening and responding to the body-positive movement as it reclaims terms like "beach body." In the past, these phrases were often used, wrongly, to equate attractiveness and desirability with only very slim female bodies.
"This is the first actual plus sized model I’ve ever seen," one person tweeted. "ASOS is doing this ting for real."
Ive never , ever seen an ad like this before. I’ve never worn a bikini before because of my body type. This makes me think about trying it. Pretty cool.— Kennedy (@Sajesthetic) March 30, 2018
This is the first actual plus sized model I’ve ever seen.— Battousai (@Harmzx) March 28, 2018
Asos is doing this ting for real ?? https://t.co/OZRGesWF3L
You see how many people posted about the new black, plus size, outrageously fucking buff model on ASOS? Representation matters and this is why diversity is so important.— Grace ? (@GraceFVictory) March 29, 2018
I think this is the first time I have ever looked at a bikini model and thought "maybe I could wear one too"— Amy King (@Amy_CKing1) March 28, 2018
Model Vivian Eyo-Ephraim told Insider that she's so excited by the reaction to the video. "To have the public respond in such a positive way to one of my first jobs is so unbelievable," she said. "It just highlights now more than ever that we want to see a wider representation of women and men on the high street and we are going to champion the brands that listen to us."
Eye-Ephraim also posted on Instagram to thank people for their overwhelmingly positive feedback to the campaign. "I’m truly appreciative, shocked, excited & cannot wait to represent more women & make everyone even more proud," she wrote adding the hashtag #CELEBRATEMYSIZE.
ASOS has made great strides towards body positivity and inclusivity in recent years, and has long been a trailblazer for plus-size fashion. Last year, it stopped airbrushing its swimwear models. Then earlier this month, it started showing its clothes on models of different sizes, reflecting the fact its customers are different sizes, too.
Read These Next:
Advertisement