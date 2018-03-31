Story from Fashion

Twitter Praises ASOS For Plus-Size Bikini Model

Nick Levine
ASOS is being widely praised on Twitter for using a plus-size model to show off its latest swimwear. The online fashion retailer has launched a video showing London model Vivian Eyo-Ephraim donning a yellow ASOS Curve bikini.
"I've never, ever seen an ad like this before. I’ve never worn a bikini before because of my body type. This makes me think about trying it. Pretty cool," one person tweeted after seeing the video. Another person tweeted, "I think this is the first time I have ever looked at a bikini model and thought 'maybe I could wear one too.'"
Advertisement
The video is a brilliant example of the fashion industry listening and responding to the body-positive movement as it reclaims terms like "beach body." In the past, these phrases were often used, wrongly, to equate attractiveness and desirability with only very slim female bodies.
"This is the first actual plus sized model I’ve ever seen," one person tweeted. "ASOS is doing this ting for real."
Model Vivian Eyo-Ephraim told Insider that she's so excited by the reaction to the video. "To have the public respond in such a positive way to one of my first jobs is so unbelievable," she said. "It just highlights now more than ever that we want to see a wider representation of women and men on the high street and we are going to champion the brands that listen to us."
Eye-Ephraim also posted on Instagram to thank people for their overwhelmingly positive feedback to the campaign. "I’m truly appreciative, shocked, excited & cannot wait to represent more women & make everyone even more proud," she wrote adding the hashtag #CELEBRATEMYSIZE.
ASOS has made great strides towards body positivity and inclusivity in recent years, and has long been a trailblazer for plus-size fashion. Last year, it stopped airbrushing its swimwear models. Then earlier this month, it started showing its clothes on models of different sizes, reflecting the fact its customers are different sizes, too.
Read These Next:
Hilary Duff Takes Back The Beach With An Instagram Shutting Down Body Shamers
Your Guide To A Bump-Free Bikini Line
ASOS Is Now Showing The Same Pieces On Different-Sized Models
Advertisement

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series