People Are Praising ASOS For Featuring A Plus-Size Bikini Model

Nick Levine
ASOS is being widely praised on Twitter for using a plus-size model to show off its latest swimwear.
The online fashion retailer has launched a video showing London model Vivian Eyo-Ephraim donning a yellow ASOS Curve bikini.
"I've never, ever seen an ad like this before. I’ve never worn a bikini before because of my body type. This makes me think about trying it. Pretty cool," one person tweeted after seeing the video.
"I think this is the first time I have ever looked at a bikini model and thought 'maybe I could wear one too'," tweeted another.
The video is a brilliant example of the fashion industry listening and responding to the body-positive movement as it reclaims terms like "bikini body" or "beach body." In the past, these phrases were often used, wrongly, to equate attractiveness and desirability with only very slim female bodies.
Check out a selection of reactions to the video below.
"To have the public respond in such a positive way to one of my first jobs is so unbelievable," model Vivian Eyo-Ephraim told Insider.
"It just highlights now more than ever that we want to see a wider representation of women and men on the high street and we are going to champion the brands that listen to us."
Eye-Ephraim also posted on Instagram to thank people for their overwhelmingly positive feedback to the campaign.
ASOS has made great strides towards body positivity and inclusivity in recent years, and has long been a trailblazer for plus-size fashion. Last year, it stopped airbrushing its swimwear models. Then earlier this month, it started showing its clothes on models of different sizes, reflecting the fact its customers are different sizes, too.
