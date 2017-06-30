ASOS Has Stopped Airbrushing Its Swimwear Models & The Photos Are Beautiful

So impressed with @Asos for not airbrushing the models stretchmarks???? She looks amazing! pic.twitter.com/OKEZinpjKe— Amy? (@amyrowlandsx) June 28, 2017
Asos not editing out girl's stretch marks on their swimwear photos is giving me so much life, look how beautiful they all are? pic.twitter.com/VxMjc4OQg6— Leah Tudor (@leahtudorx) June 28, 2017
Show me something natural like ass with some stretch marks ?? pic.twitter.com/OteXH4Gur5— SHE IN THE KNOW (@Sheintheknow) June 29, 2017
" Show me something natural like ass with some stretch marks," Kendrick, @Asos are making your dreams a reality boii, they look so beaut ? pic.twitter.com/U4CTi7NU61— Savannah Stewart[PB] (@savannah_deyes) June 29, 2017
Yesssss a step in the right direction! https://t.co/P1tsIu9xK3 hurray for @ASOS— Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) June 30, 2017
It matters because it gives girls body image problems, they're led to believe stretch marks are ugly & unnatural when they aren't.— ♔ (@chandeIures) June 29, 2017
I'm clapping my hands. Finally no Photoshop.I never seen stretch marks on bikini's model ❤️ thanks, models are one of us— Teresa_Granara❤ (@TeresaGranara) June 30, 2017
I see what you did there @asos but also; they're still really skinny/slim https://t.co/viq20GHADz— Eve Simmons (@EveSimmns) June 29, 2017
Still goes to show that stretch marks are so natural, even on a smaller frame. EVERYONE HAS THEM EVEN MODELS. I think its wonderful.— Red Zeppelin (@Emilia_bean) June 29, 2017
I think showing that even thin women have stretch marks is very powerful. Shows that thin doesn't equal perfect.— ? Michelle T ? (@Michelle_T_WW) June 29, 2017