ASOS Is Now Showing The Same Pieces On Different-Sized Models

Natalie Gil
Anyone who buys clothes online without trying them on beforehand will know about the frequent disconnect between the way a garment looks on a professional model compared to how it might look on an (equally beautiful but differently-shaped) normal human body.
Unfortunately, because most websites only hire certain kinds of bodies to model their clothes on the internet, returning ill-fitting clothing is a feature of modern life for many of us who like to shop. But ASOS' game-changing latest move could cut the number of lunchtimes you end up wasting in the Post Office line.
The online retailer has already made great strides towards body positivity and inclusivity, and has long been a trailblazer for plus-size fashion. Now, it's showing what the same clothes look like on different-sized models, giving shoppers a better idea of how a garment will fit their bodies.
The feature, which is already available on select women's items on the website, will be rolled out on ASOS's app soon. "We’re always testing new technology that can make our customers’ experience even better," an ASOS spokesperson tells Refinery29. "In this case, we’re experimenting how to show product on different size models, so customers can get a better sense of how something might fit their body shape."
Feedback on the feature on social media thus far has been overwhelmingly positive.
Replying to a question on Twitter, the brand said it couldn't yet say whether or not it would be available for menswear, but it would make any further announcements on social media. And we'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for what comes next.
