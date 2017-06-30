The Internet is Loving ASOS's Airbrush-Free Swim Models

After an eternity of being Photoshopped out of existence, retailers are finally acknowledging that stretch marks exist.
The natural markings have graced female bodies forever — and been celebrated by Kendrick Lamar on "Humble" — but have traditionally been airbrushed away by retailers peddling unattainable perfection. So, ASOS shoppers were pleasantly surprised to notice the online mega-retailer using unretouched swimwear models earlier Friday.
Many consumers took to Twitter to express their support of using models with scarring and stretch marks. "
@ASOS thank you SO much for not getting rid of her stretchmarks, she's stunning & this will help girls embrace theirs, I am!!" one user wrote.
So impressed with @Asos for not airbrushing the models stretchmarks???? She looks amazing! pic.twitter.com/OKEZinpjKe— Amy? (@amyrowlandsx) June 28, 2017
WELL DONE ASOS ? faint stretch marks and acne scars that aren't hidden pic.twitter.com/yTrRgQr2UL— olive (@OliviaTuffrey) March 13, 2016
Asos not editing out girl's stretch marks on their swimwear photos is giving me so much life, look how beautiful they all are? pic.twitter.com/VxMjc4OQg6— Leah Tudor (@leahtudorx) June 28, 2017
Although others were less quick to praise ASOS as a paradigm of body positivity (some noted the retailer still chose to use mainly white, thin models across the site), the retailer has been at the forefront of the plus-size style movement, offering on-trend pieces at affordable prices to women of all sizes. By taking this step towards more inclusive marketing, ASOS joins other Photoshop-free brands like Aerie (which banned retouching in 2014) and Target in their mission to showcase what real women look like. Hopefully, this tidal wave of enthusiastic Tweets will encourage further developments in the continuing fight for body positivity in the fashion space.
We've reached out to ASOS for more information on this initiative, and will update this piece when we hear back.
