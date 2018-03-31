Story from Pop Culture

These Dawson's Creek Stars Were "Hurt" After Being Left Out Of The Reunion

Nick Levine
Photo: The WB/Photofest.
Dawson's Creek fans rejoiced earlier this week when the cast reunited to mark the show's 20th anniversary. Entertainment Weekly gathered James Van Der Beek (Dawson), Joshua Jackson (Pacey), Katie Holmes (Joey), Michelle Williams (Jen), Busy Philipps (Audrey), Kerr Smith (Jack), Meredith Monroe (Andie), and Mary Beth Peil (Evelyn) for a series of touching photos and interviews.
However, two other key cast members didn't make the cut. Mary-Margaret Humes and John Wesley Shipp, who played Dawson's parents Gail and Mitch, were only asked to contribute to the interview portion of the feature.
In an Instagram post, Humes told fans she was "hurt" that they weren't included in the shoot. "This was their choice...not ours...it was done behind our backs and we both were literally blindsided by it when we woke up yesterday in NYC and LA," she wrote. "Ee both did a short telephone interview after the fact but were never told about the reunion."
Advertisement
"For the portion of our family that did appear in these photos... congratulations... you look great and I love you," she added. "I only wish I had been given the opportunity to have said it to your faces. Such a shame."

Okay, so let me get this off my chest as the initial hurt has subsided just a bit...I send an enormous amount of love and shout outs to the thousands of followers messages and ❤️’s that both @johnwesleyshippjr and I have read about being left out of @entertainmentweekly ‘s #dawsonscreek “reunion” photos. This was their choice...not ours...it was done behind our backs and we both were literally blindsided by it when we woke up yesterday in NYC and LA...we both did a short telephone interview after the fact but were never told about the reunion. For months I have been posting #behindthescenes photos to share my experiences of six years on this show...we were a #family & I know how much the photos mean to you from all the love you send me in comments...Yes, I do read them. Having said that... I will continue to post because yes, I have so much more to share. For the portion of our family that did appear in these photos...congratulations...you look great and I love you...I only wish I had been given the opportunity to have said it to your faces. Such a shame ? #moretocome ?☮️

A post shared by Mary-Margaret Humes (@thereal_marymargarethumes) on

It's easy to see why Humes would be feeling aggrieved. After all, she and Shipp were main cast members for the show's first four seasons. Humes was then a recurring cast member for the fifth and sixth seasons, too, meaning she actually appeared in 93 of the show's 128 episodes. All in all, that's a pretty significant contribution.
Katie Holmes since made an effort to minimize any offense caused by posting a sweet message on Instagram thanking Humes and Shipp for their work on the show.
Meanwhile, with a little help from Photoshop, Shipp Jr. has managed to make the reunion photo that might have been.
Read These Next:
Michelle Williams & James Van Der Beek Had A Mini Dawson's Creek Reunion
Katie Holmes Reveals The Best Kisser On Dawson's Creek
Katie Holmes Won't Do A Dawson’s Creek Reboot Because "The Internet" Would Ruin It
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series