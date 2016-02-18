We always thought Michelle Williams would have been the best kisser on Dawson's Creek. But Katie Holmes seemed to indicate otherwise on last night's Late Late Show With James Corden.
“It’s so awkward because with a first kiss in real life, if it doesn’t go well, you’re kinda like, ‘Oh, I gotta get home,’ and never have to deal with that person,” the actress revealed in a discussion with Corden and Ryan Reynolds about smooching on set.
“But on screen, you’re gonna have to have lunch, and probably have to work together tomorrow,” she added. (How that differs from making out after a date and then seeing someone in homeroom the next day, we're not sure. But we'll agree that the run-in after a make-out can be super awkward.)
So, who did rule the roost when it came to kissing on Dawson's Creek? Apparently, not James Van Der Beek, who was Corden's pick. "I would get straight up in his grill,” the English host commented.
In the end, it was Reynolds who zeroed in on the prince of puckering up. “I went to high school with Josh, and I could tell you right now, he’s a terrific kisser,” the Deadpool actor joked. From the look on Holmes' face, he got it right.
We wonder if Joshua Jackson has kept up those carefully honed skills in real life? Only Diane Kruger would know the answer to that these days. Check out a clip from the interview, below.
