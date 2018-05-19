Just Like Princess Kate, Meghan Markle Does Not Vow To Obey Her Husband

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their wedding vows ahead of today's ceremony.
As you'd expect from a longtime feminist like Markle, the future Duchess of Sussex will not be pledging to "obey" her husband.
Princess Diana became the first royal bride not to vow to "obey" her husband when she married Prince Charles in 1981. Kate Middleton didn't vow to "obey" Prince William when they married in 2011, either.
Markle and Prince Harry's wedding vows are nearly identical to one another's. The only (and obvious) difference is the respective use of the words "husband" and "wife."
Meghan Markle's wedding vows are as follows:
I Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold, from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.
Prince Harry's wedding vows are as follows:
I Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from, this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.
It was confirmed this morning that after their wedding Prince Harry and Markle will formally be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Markle will duly become Her Royal Highness.
Meanwhile, Kensington Palace announced yesterday that Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, will be walking Markle down the the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle today. Her father, Thomas Markle, will not be attending the ceremony due to poor health.
Earlier this week, Markle also revealed her bridal party, which includes 10 royal children and her good friend Jessica Mulroney.
