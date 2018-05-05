Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Honoring Princess Diana In The Sweetest Way

By now, you should know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married on May 19 at Windsor Castle. The media frenzy surrounding the royal wedding has touched upon everything from Markle’s bridal party to the potential wedding guests to where anyone whose invitation to the wedding has been lost in the mail can tune in to see the big day in its entirety.
And, recently, some new details have emerged: how, exactly, Prince Harry plans to honor his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, on his wedding day.
On Friday, a statement released by Kensington Palace revealed that Prince Harry is “keen to involve his mother’s family in his wedding.”
Advertisement
According to the statement, Prince Harry and Markle will be doing this by ensuring that “all three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honored that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the late princess on the wedding day.”
This is significant because Lady Jane Fellowes is Princess Diana’s older sister, and was reportedly instrumental in getting Princess Diana and Prince Charles together, though, according to People, she and Princess Diana barely spoke after her divorce from Prince Charles. According to Good Housekeeping, she hasn’t spoken publicly about the princess since her 1997 death.
Another way that Princess Diana is being honored? Markle’s engagement ring, which contains diamonds from a brooch that the princess used to have.
And Markle, for what it’s worth, is also using the day to honor her own parents. Her father, Thomas Markle, will be walking her down the aisle, and her mother, Doria Ragland, will also be in attendance.
So, if you weren’t convinced on this already, this guarantees the day of the royal wedding is sure to be an emotional one for everyone involved.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement