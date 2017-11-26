This Boquet Of Flowers Went Viral For A Heartbreaking Reason

Bailey Sellers, a young woman from Knoxville, TN, shared pictures of a beautiful bouquet of flowers and heartfelt note that her father wrote for her 21st birthday. The arrangement was a lovely purple and white mix of flowers and his note came on a piece of stationary embossed with a butterfly. What made these gifts unusual was the fact Sellers' father had arranged for them to be sent five years earlier.
"My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he prepaid [for] flowers so I could receive them every year on my birthday," Sellers wrote. "Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy."
Advertisement
My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so i could receive them every year on my birthday. Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy. ? pic.twitter.com/vSafKyB2uO— Bailey Sellers (@SellersBailey) November 24, 2017
Sellers' tweet has touched a huge number of people. At the time of writing, more than 296,000 people have retweeted it, and over a million have liked it.
One woman who was moved by Sellers' tweet wrote, "this is the DEFINITION of a real man and father, thinking less of themselves and more of showing love even when time doesn’t allow it. I can only hope to have a man in my life like this."
Another tweeted, "Bailey, happy birthday! Your father must have been incredible. I’m in my 30s but my father passed away from pancreatic cancer 2 days after my 19th bday. I still feel I’m learning from him. It’s an incredible gift that never goes away. Hope you have a great bday!"
Sellers has since responded to their emotional messages, writing, "I'm so thankful that my dads thoughtfulness brought so many people happiness."
I'm so thankful that my dads thoughtfulness brought so many people happiness.— Bailey Sellers (@SellersBailey) November 25, 2017
It's heartbreaking to hear of someone losing a parent at a young age. That person doesn't just mourn the loss of a loved one; they also have to face the knowledge that their parent won't be there for special moments in their life. Now if you'll excuse me, I may just need to take a moment.
Advertisement