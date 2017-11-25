Story from Living

This Woman's Tweet About Her Father Went Viral For The Most Emotional Reason

Nick Levine
Bailey Sellers, a young woman from Knoxville, TN, shared pictures of a beautiful bouquet of flowers and heartfelt note that her father wrote for her 21st birthday. The arrangement was a lovely purple and white mix of flowers and his note came on a piece of stationary embossed with a butterfly. What made these gifts unusual was the fact Sellers' father had arranged for them to be sent five years earlier.
"My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he prepaid [for] flowers so I could receive them every year on my birthday," Sellers wrote. "Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy."
Sellers' tweet has touched a huge number of people. At the time of writing, more than 296,000 people have retweeted it, and over a million have liked it.
One woman who was moved by Sellers' tweet wrote, "this is the DEFINITION of a real man and father, thinking less of themselves and more of showing love even when time doesn’t allow it. I can only hope to have a man in my life like this."
Another tweeted, "Bailey, happy birthday! Your father must have been incredible. I’m in my 30s but my father passed away from pancreatic cancer 2 days after my 19th bday. I still feel I’m learning from him. It’s an incredible gift that never goes away. Hope you have a great bday!"
Sellers has since responded to their emotional messages, writing, "I'm so thankful that my dads thoughtfulness brought so many people happiness."
It's heartbreaking to hear of someone losing a parent at a young age. That person doesn't just mourn the loss of a loved one; they also have to face the knowledge that their parent won't be there for special moments in their life. Now if you'll excuse me, I may just need to take a moment.
