"I’m very optimistic about diversity because I know I’m never going to shut up about it until the girls get better," Campbell told the New York Times on Wednesday night at New York Fashion Week, which runs until the 15th of September. "It’s getting better, I think. I think this is going to be a good season. It’s just a feeling. There’s no count yet. But I feel it’s going to be a good season. I think things have to evolve and I think that it’s different things for different folks."Campbell also emphasised the important of honing of your craft, an approach that has helped her to build a formidable 30-year career in the industry. "At the end of the day, it’s good to have the foundation of knowing how to be a model," she told the New York Times . "We’re hoping diversity will give the model a chance no matter what. But that comes once she’s booked."