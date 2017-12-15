International Magazine Covers Were The Most Diverse In 2017

In terms of size diversity, Ashley Graham earned five of the eight magazine covers that featured a model over a size 12. Internationally, Graham covered Harper’s Bazaar U.K., and Elle U.K. Likewise, transgender and non-binary inclusion, internationally, was limited to just two covers. Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio was on both Vogue Paris and Vogue Brazil. And for what it's worth, the Vogue Paris cover was the first time a trans model was on any edition of the Conde Nast fashion publication.