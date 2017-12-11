2017's Magazine Covers Were Less Diverse Than Last Year

Despite only publishing quarterly, Teen Vogue saw the most diverse batch of covers, including Sasha Lane, Chance the Rapper, Paris Jackson, Solange, and Amandla Stenberg, as did Allure (which featured Zendaya, Alicia Keys, models Dilone, Imaan Hammam, and Aamito Lagum on a shared cover, Zoe Kravitz, Halima Aden, and Kerry Washington). It's worth nothing, though, that magazines seemed to respond to the industry's call for more diversity by publishing more covers each month, instead of banking on one standalone cover that featured a person of color. So when you consider the fact that six of Vogue’s 13 covers featured people of color individually (as opposed to, say, Elle, which had six different covers for April 2017), the magazine was actually the most diverse of the year. On the flip side, InStyle and Cosmopolitan were the least diverse on the newsstand with two and one nonwhite cover stars, respectively.