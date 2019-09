How Diverse Were This Year's Fashion Magazine Covers?

Diversity on the runway has been gradually increasing over the past few seasons. But how is the newsstand stacking up these days? Pretty impressively, actually — although there's still a long way to go. In the Fashion Spot's annual magazine-cover diversity report, the publication found the state of fashion glossies' covers to be promisingly less white-washed and sample-sized than in the past.The report examined 679 cover appearances on 48 different international fashion publications (including issues with multiple cover stars) to take stock of diversity in terms of race, size, and age, and to take into account the number of transgender models. In 2016, 29% of fashion glossy covers featured nonwhite models (197 covers in total). By comparison, 2015's titles featured 22.8% models of color. The stats for catwalk castings reveal things are still more homogenous in shows versus magazines: Across all four major fashion weeks during the spring 2017 season , 25.4% of models were nonwhite, compared to the fall 2016 shows' 24.75% minority castings. And among the top 10 models who scored the most covers in the past year, only one was Black: Lupita Nyong'o, who garnered five covers.