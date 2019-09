This Fashion Month Was The Most Diverse — Ever

After counting 266 major shows and tallying 8,258 runway appearances between all four fashion capitals, it seems that spring 2018 was the most diverse season yet. In terms of race, 69.8% of castings were white, with 30.2% being women of color — a 2.3% increase from last season with New York Fashion Week ranking as the most diverse with 36.9% models of color. It should also be noted (though, not overly celebrated) that, for the first time in its 163-year history, a model of color opened Louis Vuitton. The most racially inclusive shows, though, were Kenzo, Sophia Webster, Ashish, Chromat, and Tome.