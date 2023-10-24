Gab Waller On Phoebe Philo, The Elusive Alaïa Ballet Flats & The Persistence Of Quiet Luxury

"I remember as if it was yesterday. I remember I was actually living in Canberra at the time for my government position and I travelled up to Sydney and went into the David Jones there. The bag was my pride and joy. I remember checking like every little inch of that bag to make sure it was perfection, because I worked very hard to get it," she shares. "It's so funny because that was my first designer purchase, but I have such a special spot in my heart for old Celine because I really feel that's what set my career off in those first six to 12 months. It was just when Phoebe had finished and I became known as 'the girl that could source old Celine'."