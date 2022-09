There’s a laundry list of clothing that could make a bid for most important spring style piece: the knee-high boot , the polo knit and the silk slip dress are all worthy contenders. Arguably though, one item takes pride of place in our spring/summer wardrobe , year after year. Tying all of these pieces together, it's the final, most important factor in building an outfit that will take you from overcast, late winter days through to summer days. It can be thrown over party dresses, jeans and a T-shirt, and lounge sets alike, and can easily go with any aesthetic du jour depending on your mood. Pure fashion magic.