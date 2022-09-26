Story from Fashion

13 Blazer Trends To Switch Up Your Spring Style

Esther Newman, Venus Wong, Maggie Zhou
Designed by Kristine Romano.
There’s a laundry list of clothing that could make a bid for most important spring style piece: the knee-high boot, the polo knit and the silk slip dress are all worthy contenders. Arguably though, one item takes pride of place in our spring/summer wardrobe, year after year. Tying all of these pieces together, it's the final, most important factor in building an outfit that will take you from overcast, late winter days through to summer days. It can be thrown over party dresses, jeans and a T-shirt, and lounge sets alike, and can easily go with any aesthetic du jour depending on your mood. Pure fashion magic.
Enter: the blazer. Whatever your go-to — from boxy, oversized cuts to sleek, velvet numbers — every wardrobe and style aesthetic needs one. So as we almost pack away our thick, winter coats, what better time to find your perfect blazer match?
Below, peruse our selection of the best blazers on the market right now. You’ll find all the classics (basic black and white styles, traditional tweed, autumnal browns) but to really jump-start your spring style, there are also plenty of fun alternatives, like velvet and satin, rainbow brights and slick leather looks.
Best colourful blazers

For when you need a pop of colour to match spring's rays.
Pangaia
Organic Cotton Oversized Tailored Jacket
$470.00
Pangaia
Ena Pelly
Lillian Cupro Blazer
$299.00
David Jones
Zara
Tailored Double-breasted Blazer
$139.00
Zara
Best satin blazers

A touch of satin elevates any look and instantly makes your outfit feel more put-together.
Theory
Crushed Satin Blazer
$398.00$924.00
The Outnet
Bardot
Nyah Satin Blazer
$179.99
Bardot
ENVELOPE 1976
Lyon Double-breasted Satin-trimmed Wool-cr...
$836.89
Net-A-Porter
Best oversized blazers

You just can’t beat an oversized blazer. Throw one over your favourite dress and wear it with a pair of chunky biker boots for a smart-casual date night look. For the day after, it adds an easy polish to denim and a chunky knit.
shop 4 products
Zara
Oversized Blazer With Pockets
$169.00
Zara
Acne Studios
Oversized Woven Blazer
$1150.00
Net-A-Porter
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Jersey Slouchy Suit Blazer
$60.00
ASOS
sass & bide
Pursuit Of Now Relaxed Fit Blazer
$550.00
Myer
Best leather blazers

Marrying the edge of a leather jacket with the class of a tailored blazer, what’s not to like?
Deadwood
Brooke Leather Blazer
$548.53
Net-A-Porter
Topshop
Faux Leather Belted Shirt Jacket With Reve...
$61.00$95.00
The Iconic
rag & bone
Charles Leather Blazer
$1395.00
Incu
Best vegan and faux leather blazers

For all the vegans out there, we’ve got you covered. There’s no need to opt for the real stuff when these faux leather blazers are just as stylish.
4th & Reckless
Hutton Check Faux Stitch Leather Blazer
$145.00
The Iconic
Alice In The Eve
Karli Pu Blazer
$99.95
General Pants Co
Topshop
Faux Leather Belted Shirt Jacket With Reve...
$61.00$95.00
The Iconic
Best tweed and check blazers

You can’t go wrong with a classic style like this, plus it'll look great with all the reds, oranges and khakis already in your wardrobe.
Saint Laurent
Houndstooth-pattern Blazer
$4645.00
Farfetch
Cue
Tweed Check Blazer
$515.00
The Iconic
M.N.G
Tweed Suit Blazer
$179.95
The Iconic
Best white and cream blazers

White blazers are peak spring/summer style.
St. Agni
Linen Silhouette Blazer
$549.00
St. Agni
Witchery
Button Detail Single-breasted Blazer
$299.95
The Iconic
Sofia Irina
Christelle Blazer
$289.00
The Iconic
Best velvet blazers

Velvet blazers bring a touch of luxury to any outfit and are ideal for a dinner date look. Alternatively, wear with jeans, a graphic tee and heeled boots for ‘70s-esque, rockstar vibes.
Belle & Bloom
Eternity Oversized Velvet Blazer
$219.95
The Iconic
A.L.C.
Edie Cotton-blend Velvet Blazer
$1222.55
Net-A-Porter
Princess Highway
Rachel Velvet Blazer
$59.00$118.00
Princess Highway
Best grey blazers

Don’t discount a staple grey blazer. Try it with white denim and graphic prints.
Rohe
Dina Blazer
$900.00
Incu
Friend of Audrey
Carter Cropped Blazer
$259.95$279.95
The Iconic
Glassons
Oversized Button Front Blazer
$89.99
Glassons
Best black blazers

A wardrobe staple that everyone should have in their arsenal.
St. Agni
Wool Detachable Collar Blazer
$749.00
St. Agni
Zara
Basic Blazer
$139.00
Zara
Theory
Etiennette Grain De Poudre Wool-blend Blazer
$871.80
Net-A-Porter
Best brown blazers

If you’re looking for a go-to jacket, a brown blazer never misses. It's a softer, warmer alternative to black.
Jillian Boustred
Darcey Oversized Blazer
$450.00$590.00
Jillian Boustred
Camilla & Marc
Munro Blazer
$850.00
The Iconic
Minima Esenciales
Fable Wool Blazer
$320.00
The Iconic
Best corduroy blazers

Corduroy adds a touch of retro ‘70s cool to your rotation.
Isabel Marant
Malyake Velvet-corduroy Blazer
$1335.00
Net-A-Porter
Ghanda
Jane Cord Blazer
$109.95
Ghanda
Witchery
Cotton Cord Blazer
$299.95
Witchery
Best glitter and sequin blazers

A fun, sparkly jacket is what you need to keep warm and add a festive touch to your party outfits.
Lenni The Label
Chromatic Jacket
$199.00
The Iconic
Rotate Birger Christensen
Augustina Blazer
$272.00$680.00
The Iconic
Saint Genies
Blazer Co-ord In Black Sequin
$80.00$100.00
ASOS
