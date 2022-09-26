At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
There’s a laundry list of clothing that could make a bid for most important spring style piece: the knee-high boot, the polo knit and the silk slip dress are all worthy contenders. Arguably though, one item takes pride of place in our spring/summer wardrobe, year after year. Tying all of these pieces together, it's the final, most important factor in building an outfit that will take you from overcast, late winter days through to summer days. It can be thrown over party dresses, jeans and a T-shirt, and lounge sets alike, and can easily go with any aesthetic du jour depending on your mood. Pure fashion magic.
Enter: the blazer. Whatever your go-to — from boxy, oversized cuts to sleek, velvet numbers — every wardrobe and style aesthetic needs one. So as we almost pack away our thick, winter coats, what better time to find your perfect blazer match?
Below, peruse our selection of the best blazers on the market right now. You’ll find all the classics (basic black and white styles, traditional tweed, autumnal browns) but to really jump-start your spring style, there are also plenty of fun alternatives, like velvet and satin, rainbow brights and slick leather looks.
Best colourful blazers
For when you need a pop of colour to match spring's rays.
Best satin blazers
A touch of satin elevates any look and instantly makes your outfit feel more put-together.
Best oversized blazers
You just can’t beat an oversized blazer. Throw one over your favourite dress and wear it with a pair of chunky biker boots for a smart-casual date night look. For the day after, it adds an easy polish to denim and a chunky knit.
Best leather blazers
Marrying the edge of a leather jacket with the class of a tailored blazer, what’s not to like?
Best vegan and faux leather blazers
For all the vegans out there, we’ve got you covered. There’s no need to opt for the real stuff when these faux leather blazers are just as stylish.
Best tweed and check blazers
You can’t go wrong with a classic style like this, plus it'll look great with all the reds, oranges and khakis already in your wardrobe.
Best white and cream blazers
White blazers are peak spring/summer style.
Best velvet blazers
Velvet blazers bring a touch of luxury to any outfit and are ideal for a dinner date look. Alternatively, wear with jeans, a graphic tee and heeled boots for ‘70s-esque, rockstar vibes.
Best grey blazers
Don’t discount a staple grey blazer. Try it with white denim and graphic prints.
Best black blazers
A wardrobe staple that everyone should have in their arsenal.
Best brown blazers
If you’re looking for a go-to jacket, a brown blazer never misses. It's a softer, warmer alternative to black.
Best corduroy blazers
Corduroy adds a touch of retro ‘70s cool to your rotation.
Best glitter and sequin blazers
A fun, sparkly jacket is what you need to keep warm and add a festive touch to your party outfits.