At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
There's a lot to take in at Australian Fashion week. While we only catch a glimpse of street style in the pockets of time between shows, some trends are so prolific that they're impossible to brush off. Though the fashion event of the year takes place on the precipice of winter in Australia, year after year, no matter the weather, showgoers take to their trusted sandals and open-toed mules. But with a cold snap and a little downpour raining on the parade, attendees are swapping out their summer footwear for more puddle-proof gear.
Advertisement
Knee-high boots have been the stand-out footwear of choice for the Aussie style set this season. Mostly paired under micro skirts and baggy shorts, silhouettes range from long and slinky to gogo-esque, and chained and chunky to even a cut-out style for a bolder look.
Beyond just fashion week, though, knee-high boots are a great investment to snap up before the winter chill sets in. Not only do they look great under a knit maxi dress and jeans, but they also keep you nice and snug and are generally pretty durable. And besides, boots never go out of style so you're sure to find a wardrobe friend for life in the right pair.
Styling them is completely up to you, of course, but below we've rounded our favourite knee-high boot outfits from Australian Fashion Week to inspire you.
Shop our edit of the knee-high boots we're adding to our carts ahead of winter below.