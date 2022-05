There's a lot to take in at Australian Fashion week . While we only catch a glimpse of street style in the pockets of time between shows, some trends are so prolific that they're impossible to brush off. Though the fashion event of the year takes place on the precipice of winter in Australia, year after year, no matter the weather, showgoers take to their trusted sandals and open-toed mules. But with a cold snap and a little downpour raining on the parade, attendees are swapping out their summer footwear for more puddle-proof gear.