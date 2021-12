The utility sandal, often spotted on dads and people who engage in sport for fun, is a kind of hybrid shoe that can look a bit intimidating in its girth and complex fastening. That's really just because, unlike a lot of other fashion shoes we shop for, these clompers are literally made to be walked in, unencumbered by the elements. Think of them like an all-terrain 4WD for your feet. Plus, thanks to the rise in gorpcore, there are plenty of styles that aren't too hard on the eyes.