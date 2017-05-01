Donna Karan On One Of Her Greatest Inspirations, Rei Kawakubo

"[Rei] is very quiet. She's never followed anything else other than what she believed in. Not fashion trends — she created the trend. She is a true artist. For me, having fabric talk is very important. It's like a partnership, like what a sculpture would be: the body, art, and fashion together. And she's always been true to herself, which is very hard for a designer to be. To stay on brand, so to speak. Outside of people like Armani, Ralph, and Calvin, there are very few designers who stay [true to] who they are."