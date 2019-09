20 Archival Comme des Garçons Looks We Hope Make It To The Met Gala Red Carpet

The exhibit itself, titled " Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between ," chronicles her work at the Tokyo- and Paris-based brand she founded in 1969. It's not a retrospective, per se, as curator Andrew Bolton made clear to Vogue : "We've been courting Rei for years, so the timing is really about her finally feeling more comfortable working with a museum," adding that the designer explicitly stated that it shouldn't be a "historical survey of her career, but rather something different." Still, the Met's annual, highly-anticipated fashion exhibit puts one designer and one designer only front and center — and we're sure many of the attendees expected to climb the museum's red-carpeted steps on the first Monday in May will thus be honoring Kawakubo with their gala get-ups.