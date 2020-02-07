Sandy Liang’s Vans Line Is ‘90s Heaven

Materials are a major focus of the collaboration. For example, snow-leopard fur covers the Vans Platform Slip-On while a pair of pink, velour Old Skool sneakers are decorated with metal jewelry for a feminine look with an edge (the hue was inspired by the designer’s couch from her studio on the Lower East Side). Butterflies adorn another silhouette along with white-lock stitching and custom Sandy Liang laces. A Sport sneaker is updated with canvas leopard uppers on one side and traditional tartan plaid on the other side, along with the classic Vans checkerboard print on the heel tab and custom laces.