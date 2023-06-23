ADVERTISEMENT
When it comes to our personal style, we like — no, love — to take risks. Really, we can't think of a better way to make a sartorial splash. And, fortunately for the fashionably fearless among us, nothing makes it easier to jump to the front of the trendsetting crowd than this season's set of beautifully weird handbags.
Of course novelty bags are nothing new (see this frog purse from the 17th century) but have had a resurgence over the last year: from Collina Strada's broccoli bags on spring/summer 2023 runways to Coperni's glass bag on Doja Cat and the viral JW Anderson pigeon bag as seen on Season 2 of And Just Like That, which came out on 22nd June.
Boasting animals, vegetables, books, furniture and patisserie items, these super-unique purses are a little bit strange but also totally cool. Carry any one, and we guarantee all eyes will be on you — but in the best way possible.
Scroll through to shop 15 of the kookiest (but still fashion forward) styles we're lusting over right now. In fact, we're pretty confident you'll find something that will fit your quirky self and keep you from blending in. Making an instant statement? It’s in the bag.