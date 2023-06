At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.When it comes to our personal style , we like — no, love — to take risks. Really, we can't think of a better way to make a sartorial splash. And, fortunately for the fashionably fearless among us, nothing makes it easier to jump to the front of the trendsetting crowd than this season's set of beautifully weird handbags.