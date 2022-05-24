Street View: What People Are Wearing In Fitzroy, Melbourne

Welcome to the inaugural instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people for outfit inspo purposes.
First up, we have Fitzroy, Melbourne. On a brisk Saturday morning, photographer Phoebe Veldhuizen trekked to Fitzroy markets and its surrounding graffiti-clad alleyways. There, she met Siann who piqued her interest with a Maison Margiela coat paired with a Freitag bag, Pooja who looked effortlessly cool in a Paloma Wool sweater that she received as a present, and Grace, who was op-shopping in an outfit that mixed vintage piece and ASOS finds (to call out just a few!).
Ahead, feast your eyes on some of the best style moments captured in Fitzroy, Melbourne. Get ready to screenshot!