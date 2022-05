As a team, we reflected on our own experiences of fashion, and as much as we love to ogle at runways and glossy magazine pages, in the time of microtrends, hype culture and superfast fashion , we realised that what really gets our hearts singing is authentic coverage of fashion expression, as we see it in our everyday lives. Real people on their morning commute, dashing to the shops or grabbing coffee with their friends, wearing beat-up sneakers and lived-in denim to the loudest outerwear — these are the style moments that stay with us, and we wanted to capture them in all their glory.