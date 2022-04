As an ultra-fast fashion brand, Shein thrives on social media (in 2020, it was reported to be the most talked-about brand online). And one look at the brand’s TikTok presence — #shein has more than 26 billion views alone — will tell you just how divisive it is. On one hand, claims of cultural appropriation poor quality and modern slavery flood Shein’s hashtags. On the other, hauls and try-on videos of dozens of items paint the brand as trendy , fashionable and affordable