We love to indulge in the people-watching and street style, but fashion week is really about taking in the new season collections and fresh perspectives Australian designers have to offer. And though we're only halfway through the five-day event, there's already a slew of key trends emerging on runways that we're tipping to be everywhere as soon as the weather warms up.
From silhouettes that defy our '20s uniforms of high-waisted everything, to the merging of hyper-functionality and frivolity, the Resort 2022/23 collections don't just point us towards what to buy next, but are ushering in new ways to look at how we wear and style clothes we already own, too.
Scroll on for five key trends we're keeping our eyes on this autumn/winter.
Tunics
For what feels like forever, the crop top and high-waist bottoms combo has dominated our wardrobes. With the reemergence of low-rise pants comes a rise in thigh-skimming tops — better known as tunics. While they could double as a dress for some of us who are daring, we love the way they look with slim-line slouchy pants. Take a cue from Bianca Spender and opt for a matching set.
Stringy Details
On the other end of the spectrum are the trends that serve no real purpose but just strike a nerve, aesthetically. Across collections by Bec + Bridge, Matteau and Erik Yvon, we saw fringing, untied drawstrings, and hyper-extended ties, all coming together to add dimension to looks.
Utilitycore
A distant cousin of gorpcore, utilitycore borrows from the outdoorsy aesthetic, without leaning all the way into the hiking vibe. Think: a mix of cargo pants with elegant leather sandals and a crisp shirt like this look we saw at Matteau.
Muted Neons
Neon isn't for the faint-hearted but it's been an ongoing obsession in the fashion world. More and more, though, we're seeing the dials turned down a smidge, with sorbet shades like this minty green at Bondi Born spotted throughout collections. Expect to be shopping these shades all season.
Macrame
Despite heading into colder months, one Y2k-inspired trend that had an unmistakable presence on the runway and amount the street style set was macrame. Whether it was layered over t-shirts, turtlenecks or, well, nothing, we've got a feeling that the macrame boom is only just getting started.