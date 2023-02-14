Street View After Dark: What People Are Wearing On A Night Out In Rozelle, Sydney

Welcome to Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
For the second instalment of Street View After Dark, we hit up Rozelle, an often-overlooked suburb in Sydney known for its bay views and colourful terrace buildings. But if there's one thing we know about the Inner West, it's that people love a good under-the-radar rave. So it only made sense to send photographer Phoebe Wolfe to check out a sold-out DJ set at The Bridge Hotel to see where the alternative Gen Z crowd is congregating at the moment.
It all kicked off at local collective Lovejoy's event for a night filled with hotshot DJs that continued into the early hours of the morning. As its guests demonstrated, the sharing economy is truly in full force — with thrifting, handmade, swapped and borrowed garments coming in hot. It's clear that Rozelle's partygoers are also globetrotters, and their fits included many one-of-a-kind pieces from Europe and South America as well.
Sydney may indeed be taking a leaf out of Melbourne's book by favouring under-the-radar designers, utility pieces and edgy athleisure. But who says we can't write our own chapter, putting a Sydney spin on the established aesthetic by adopting some of the more polarising 2023 trends like skirts over pants and denim maxis? Ahead, peep 26 nighttime street style looks from Rozelle, Sydney.