Street View After Dark: What People Are Wearing On A Night Out In Rozelle, Sydney

For the second instalment of Street View After Dark, we hit up Rozelle, an often-overlooked suburb in Sydney known for its bay views and colourful terrace buildings. But if there's one thing we know about the Inner West, it's that people love a good under-the-radar rave. So it only made sense to send photographer Phoebe Wolfe to check out a sold-out DJ set at The Bridge Hotel to see where the alternative Gen Z crowd is congregating at the moment.