While we love to keep our eye on the looks from global fashion weeks across London, Paris and New York, there's nothing quite like seeing street style on our home soil. Australian street style is known for its vibrance, colour and unique point of view, giving those north of the equator a very chic run for their money.
Melbourne Fashion Week kicked off yesterday, with over 100 events planned across the Victorian capital in the next few days. The week is set to celebrate the best and brightest in Australian fashion and is a ticketed event, which means it's open to the public.
Melbourne-based photographer Laura Du Vè set out on opening day to capture all the best street style looks from Fashion Week and, of course, the Melburnians did not disappoint. Though the city might be known for its monotone fashion, its residents certainly disproved this theory, bringing out plenty of colour to counteract yesterday's grey skies.
From abstract prints to Barbie-core pink, tulle fabrics and co-ord sets, keep scrolling to see all the best street style looks from the opening day of Melbourne Fashion Week.