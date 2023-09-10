The Best New York Fashion Week Street Style Spring 2024

Officially running from September 8 to 13, this month’s fashion week will be unveiling the Spring/Summer 2024 trends set to take over once the weather starts warming up again next year (great news for those of us in Australia, who can start working them into our rotations immediately). We can always rely on the well-dressed attendees to provide style inspo for the rest of the year, whether they’re showcasing the already-prominent trends or offering fresh takes on classic wardrobe staples.