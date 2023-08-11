The Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week Is Full Of Spring Outfit Ideas

ADVERTISEMENT
The runways are already looking ahead to the emerging trends of spring/summer 2024; as per usual, Copenhagen Fashion Week kicks off the international showcase of runway collections, with its surplus of minimally chic designers setting the tone and endlessly cool residents leaving us poring over our IG feeds so that we can keep up with their covetable street style looks.
And this year, they have not disappointed. Some of 2023’s most prominent trends, like cowboy boots, maxi skirts, metallics, and Barbiecore pinks, continue to thrive. But we’re also getting a hint of what’s in store for the months ahead: namely, bold shades of red, the tailored return of business-core style, and so much more.
To say it’s all very worthy of outfit inspiration as we head into a new season would be a major understatement, which, in our books, makes for a good use of time. Scroll on for a breakdown of our favourite street style moments snapped at S/S ‘24 Copenhagen Fashion Week.