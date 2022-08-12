Crop Tops & Biker Chic: The Best Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week

As we begin to prepare for a new season, we usher in the beginning of spring/summer 2023 fashion week showings.
Kicking off in Copenhagen, a place notorious for its uber-stylish inhabitants, Scandi fashion week is quickly becoming the most anticipated of the entire season for its unreal street style.
Around every corner and bike path we saw splashes of bright prints, the clunkiest shoes, plenty of skin and, of course, an abundance of barbiecore inspiration. But what we've really come to love about Copenhagen Fashion Week is the Scandi style set's ability to mix eccentric statement pieces with hyper-practical fashion. Think undone denim and utility gear paired with scarf tops and otherworldy accessories.
It all makes for some incredible outfit inspiration to inspire us for the new season ahead. Scroll on for a breakdown of our favourite street style moments snapped at Copenhagen Fashion Week.