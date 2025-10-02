Paris Fashion Week’s Street Style Has Raised The Bar
There's no better place to grab fashion inspiration than the Global Fashion Weeks currently taking place overseas. With Copenhagen Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week now done and dusted, it's time to see what the attendees of Paris Fashion Week wore when attending one of the hottest fashion events of 2025.
Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 attendees have been going all out with their outfits (and hairstyles), with some rather unique and statement takes on what's hot right now. From bold patterns, colour blocking and wild accessories, the PFW street style outfits have been pushing fashion boundaries in ways that feel fresh. Whether you're considering a new matching set, a textured skirt, or jazzing up your workwear, scroll on for outfit inspo from the best PFW looks we've seen so far.